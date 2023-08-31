LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘Meadows’ Gambit’

The sixth episode of Breakdown’s current season by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution recaps former chief of staff Mark Meadows’ attempt to transfer the sweeping racketeering case to U.S. District Court in Atlanta.
During a daylong hearing, Meadows was the first witness called to the stand. He testified for four hours, including a lengthy cross-examination by special Fulton County prosecutor Anna Cross.
“Meadows’ Gambit” of Breakdown’s Season 10 – “The Trump Indictment” – also recounts the strange saga of defendant Harrison Floyd, head of the political group Black Voices for Trump during the 2020 election.
You can download the Breakdown podcast from Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or your favorite podcasting platform. You can also stream it above.
