LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘Let’s Make a Deal’

The Georgia election interference case has its first guilty plea. Are there other plea deals to come?

1 hour ago
In Episode 11 of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Breakdown” podcast — “The Trump Indictment” — we discuss the first plea deal in Fulton County’s wide-ranging election subversion case and what it could mean for the 18 remaining defendants.

In exchange for testifying for the prosecution, Atlanta bail bondsman Scott Hall will remain out of jail. He pled guilty to five misdemeanor counts — less severe than the seven felonies he initially faced.

We’ll also dig into the surprise announcement from Donald Trump’s lawyers that they would not try to move his case to federal court.

Atlanta appellate lawyer Andrew Fleischman and defense attorney Rachel Kaufman join us to share their thoughts on the case so far.

You can download the Breakdown podcast from Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or your favorite podcasting platform. You can also stream it above.

Trump Georgia case - previous coverage

The Fulton County investigation into alleged election meddling is a massive ongoing story the AJC has been telling since Election Night 2020. Reporters Bill Rankin, Tamar Hallerman and editor Shannon McCaffrey anchor the coverage. Readers will find updates on today’s events across all of our platforms, including AJC.com, print and ePaper editions and in podcasts.

Sign up for our special newsletter with Trump Georgia case updates

Here are some of our previous articles:

Trump, 18 others indicted for trying to overthrow 2020 Georgia election

Special grand jurors pleased with Fulton RICO indictment

EXCLUSIVE: Fulton jurors heard 3rd Trump tape, other highlights from AJC’s interviews

Breakdown Podcast: Inside the Special Grand Jury

Full coverage of the Trump Georgia investigation

ExploreListen to previous seasons of the AJC's 'Breakdown' podcast
