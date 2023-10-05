LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘Let’s Make a Deal’

In Episode 11 of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Breakdown” podcast — “The Trump Indictment” — we discuss the first plea deal in Fulton County’s wide-ranging election subversion case and what it could mean for the 18 remaining defendants.

In exchange for testifying for the prosecution, Atlanta bail bondsman Scott Hall will remain out of jail. He pled guilty to five misdemeanor counts — less severe than the seven felonies he initially faced.

We’ll also dig into the surprise announcement from Donald Trump’s lawyers that they would not try to move his case to federal court.

Atlanta appellate lawyer Andrew Fleischman and defense attorney Rachel Kaufman join us to share their thoughts on the case so far.

