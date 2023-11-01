LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘Inside the Ellis Plea Deal’

Macon attorney Frank Hogue describes how negotiations with Fulton prosecutors transpired before Ellis entered her guilty plea on Oct. 24. She was sentenced to five years on probation and agreed to fully cooperate with prosecutors as the case moves forward.

“Inside the Ellis Plea Deal” of Breakdown’s Season 10 — “The Trump Indictment” — by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution also reports on defendant Harrison Floyd’s legal strategy and the recent indictment of an Alabama man accused of threatening Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis and Sheriff Patrick Labat.

You can download the Breakdown podcast from Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or your favorite podcasting platform. You can also stream it above.