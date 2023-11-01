LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘Inside the Ellis Plea Deal’

Frank Hogue, the lawyer who brokered a plea deal for Jenna Ellis, speaks exclusively with the AJC’s ‘Breakdown’ podcast.

Credit: John Bazemore

Credit: John Bazemore

Breakdown Podcast
16 minutes ago

The latest Breakdown episode includes an exclusive interview with the lawyer who represents Jenna Ellis, who once represented former President Donald Trump and who entered a guilty plea in the Fulton County election interference case.

Macon attorney Frank Hogue describes how negotiations with Fulton prosecutors transpired before Ellis entered her guilty plea on Oct. 24. She was sentenced to five years on probation and agreed to fully cooperate with prosecutors as the case moves forward.

“Inside the Ellis Plea Deal” of Breakdown’s Season 10 — “The Trump Indictment” — by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution also reports on defendant Harrison Floyd’s legal strategy and the recent indictment of an Alabama man accused of threatening Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis and Sheriff Patrick Labat.

You can download the Breakdown podcast from Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or your favorite podcasting platform. You can also stream it above.

Trump Georgia case - previous coverage

The Fulton County investigation into alleged election meddling is a massive ongoing story the AJC has been telling since Election Night 2020. Reporters Bill Rankin, Tamar Hallerman and editor Shannon McCaffrey anchor the coverage. Readers will find updates on today’s events across all of our platforms, including AJC.com, print and ePaper editions and in podcasts.

Here are some of our previous articles:

Trump, 18 others indicted for trying to overthrow 2020 Georgia election

Special grand jurors pleased with Fulton RICO indictment

EXCLUSIVE: Fulton jurors heard 3rd Trump tape, other highlights from AJC’s interviews

Breakdown Podcast: Inside the Special Grand Jury

Full coverage of the Trump Georgia investigation

