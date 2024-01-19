LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘Firing Back from the Pulpit’

Breakdown Podcast

DA Fani Willis gives a defiant speech to the Big Bethel AME congregation about allegations of misconduct lodged against her.
Fulton DA Fani Willis gave an impassioned speech at Big Bethel AME Church last week, where she defended special prosecutor Nathan Wade's involvement in the election interference case. The AJC's Breakdown podcast covers the latest developments regarding allegations of impropriety in the case. (Miguel Martinez /miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com)

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis gives an impassioned and defiant speech before a congregation at the historic Big Bethel AME Church, defending the man a court motion contends is involved in an improper, romantic relationship with the DA.

Willis’ response to the bombshell allegations is the focus of the most recent episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Breakdown podcast. Episode 24, “Firing Back From The Pulpit,” of Breakdown’s Season 10 — “The Trump Indictment” — also covers a court hearing in which the allegations are brought up before the judge overseeing the case.

Also, legal experts give their takes on the court motion filed by attorney Ashleigh Merchant on behalf of Trump co-defendant Michael Roman.

You can download the Breakdown podcast from Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or your favorite podcasting platform. You can also stream it above.

