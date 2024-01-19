LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘Firing Back from the Pulpit’

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis gives an impassioned and defiant speech before a congregation at the historic Big Bethel AME Church, defending the man a court motion contends is involved in an improper, romantic relationship with the DA.

Willis’ response to the bombshell allegations is the focus of the most recent episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Breakdown podcast. Episode 24, “Firing Back From The Pulpit,” of Breakdown’s Season 10 — “The Trump Indictment” — also covers a court hearing in which the allegations are brought up before the judge overseeing the case.