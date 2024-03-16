LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘Fani’s Choice’

The most recent episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Breakdown podcast covers Judge Scott McAfee’s decision as to whether District Attorney Fani Willis should be disqualified from the Georgia election interference case.
McAfee, in a 23-page order, didn’t decide the issue. Instead, the judge left it up to the district attorney to decide which course to take. And McAfee had a harsh assessment of Willis’ and special prosecutor Nathan Wade’s conduct.
The 35th episode, “Fani’s Choice,” of Breakdown’s Season 10 — “The Trump Indictment” — also notes that the day before he issued his disqualification decision, McAfee dismissed six of the 41 felony counts against former President Donald Trump and his 14 remaining co-defendants.
