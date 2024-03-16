Breakdown Podcast

LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘Fani’s Choice’

In the AJC’s ‘Breakdown’ podcast, DA Willis gets reprimanded but is kept on the case, if she chooses.
A judge's decision allows Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to stay on the Georgia election interference case if she agrees to dismiss Nathan Wade from the case. The latest episode of the AJC's "Breakdown" podcast looks at Judge McAfee's highly critical decision and what's next for the case. Will Willis appeal? (Alex Slitz/AP)

Credit: Alex Slitz

Credit: Alex Slitz

A judge's decision allows Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to stay on the Georgia election interference case if she agrees to dismiss Nathan Wade from the case. The latest episode of the AJC's "Breakdown" podcast looks at Judge McAfee's highly critical decision and what's next for the case. Will Willis appeal? (Alex Slitz/AP)
33 minutes ago

The most recent episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Breakdown podcast covers Judge Scott McAfee’s decision as to whether District Attorney Fani Willis should be disqualified from the Georgia election interference case.

McAfee, in a 23-page order, didn’t decide the issue. Instead, the judge left it up to the district attorney to decide which course to take. And McAfee had a harsh assessment of Willis’ and special prosecutor Nathan Wade’s conduct.

The 35th episode, “Fani’s Choice,” of Breakdown’s Season 10 — “The Trump Indictment” — also notes that the day before he issued his disqualification decision, McAfee dismissed six of the 41 felony counts against former President Donald Trump and his 14 remaining co-defendants.

You can download the Breakdown podcast from Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcasting platform. You can also stream it above.

ExploreListen to previous seasons of the AJC's 'Breakdown' podcast
Editors' Picks

EXCLUSIVE: The Gathering Spot will build its next club in Houston11h ago

Credit: AP

Judge delays Trump’s hush-money criminal trial, citing last-minute evidence dump
11h ago

Credit: AP

End of 6% real estate commissions could mean lower home prices
13h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

As thousands of children are kicked off Medicaid, Ossoff and McBath want answers
15h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

As thousands of children are kicked off Medicaid, Ossoff and McBath want answers
15h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

USPS mail delivery delays causing frustration among metro Atlanta residents
16h ago
The Latest

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘The Cases for Keeping or Disqualifying’
LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘The Closings’
LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘No Star Witness’
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of Ryker Sixkiller

Stickball: Native American sport gains new attention in Georgia
How Atlanta’s Black influencers are preparing for a potential TikTok ban
Why your allergies are acting up now and how to get relief