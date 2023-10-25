‘Breakdown’ S10 Episode 14: ‘Copping a Plea’

Four plea deals in quick succession in the Georgia election-interference case. The AJC’s ‘Breakdown’ podcast asks how valuable the defendants’ cooperation will be and whether more deals are to come.

Credit: John Bazemore

Breakdown Podcast
Oct 25, 2023

This Breakdown episode covers the guilty plea hearings of lawyers Kenneth Chesebro and Jenna Ellis, both of whom were charged with former President Donald Trump in the election interference case.

Chesebro entered his guilty plea — to a felony — the day after co-defendant Sidney Powell struck her plea deal with Fulton County prosecutors. Four days later, attorney Jenna Ellis entered her own guilty plea, also to a felony.

“Copping a Plea” of Breakdown’s Season 10 — “The Trump Indictment” — by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution also examines the implications of these deals, in which the defendants have agreed to cooperate with prosecutors.

You can download the Breakdown podcast from Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or your favorite podcasting platform. You can also stream it above.

Trump Georgia case - previous coverage

The Fulton County investigation into alleged election meddling is a massive ongoing story the AJC has been telling since Election Night 2020. Reporters Bill Rankin, Tamar Hallerman and editor Shannon McCaffrey anchor the coverage. Readers will find updates on today’s events across all of our platforms, including AJC.com, print and ePaper editions and in podcasts.

Here are some of our previous articles:

Trump, 18 others indicted for trying to overthrow 2020 Georgia election

Special grand jurors pleased with Fulton RICO indictment

EXCLUSIVE: Fulton jurors heard 3rd Trump tape, other highlights from AJC’s interviews

Breakdown Podcast: Inside the Special Grand Jury

Full coverage of the Trump Georgia investigation

'Stinkin' Rincon'? Neighbors push for answers on pungent chemical odor
