‘Breakdown’ S10 Episode 14: ‘Copping a Plea’

This Breakdown episode covers the guilty plea hearings of lawyers Kenneth Chesebro and Jenna Ellis, both of whom were charged with former President Donald Trump in the election interference case.
Chesebro entered his guilty plea — to a felony — the day after co-defendant Sidney Powell struck her plea deal with Fulton County prosecutors. Four days later, attorney Jenna Ellis entered her own guilty plea, also to a felony.
“Copping a Plea” of Breakdown’s Season 10 — “The Trump Indictment” — by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution also examines the implications of these deals, in which the defendants have agreed to cooperate with prosecutors.
Trump Georgia case - previous coverage
The Fulton County investigation into alleged election meddling is a massive ongoing story the AJC has been telling since Election Night 2020.
