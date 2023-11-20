LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘Breakdown Bonus: Thanksgiving Edition’

The episode includes an update on Harrison Floyd, who could have his bond revoked because of social media posts and comments prosecutors say amount to threats against witnesses. Could Floyd end up back behind bars at the Fulton County Jail?

In “Breakdown Bonus: Thanksgiving Edition” of Breakdown’s Season 10, “The Trump Indictment” we’ll also answer reader questions, including what happens to Trump’s presidential run if he is convicted in Fulton County and what’s going on with case against Lt. Gov. Burt Jones?

