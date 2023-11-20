LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘Breakdown Bonus: Thanksgiving Edition’

In this bonus episode of “Breakdown,” two legal veterans analyze the latest developments in Fulton County’s election subversion case against Donald Trump and his supporters.
Former Gwinnett County District Attorney Danny Porter and Atlanta defense attorney Bob Rubin discuss whether we are likely to see more plea deals. They also give us their opinions of those apology letters the district attorney demanded and tell us what it’s really like to try a long complicated criminal case.
The episode includes an update on Harrison Floyd, who could have his bond revoked because of social media posts and comments prosecutors say amount to threats against witnesses. Could Floyd end up back behind bars at the Fulton County Jail?
In “Breakdown Bonus: Thanksgiving Edition” of Breakdown’s Season 10, “The Trump Indictment” we’ll also answer reader questions, including what happens to Trump’s presidential run if he is convicted in Fulton County and what’s going on with case against Lt. Gov. Burt Jones?
You can download the Breakdown podcast from Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or your favorite podcasting platform. You can also stream it above.
Trump Georgia case - previous coverage
The Fulton County investigation into alleged election meddling is a massive ongoing story the AJC has been telling since Election Night 2020. Reporters Bill Rankin, Tamar Hallerman and editor Shannon McCaffrey anchor the coverage. Readers will find updates on today’s events across all of our platforms, including AJC.com, print and ePaper editions and in podcasts.
Sign up for our special newsletter with Trump Georgia case updates
Here are some of our previous articles:
Trump, 18 others indicted for trying to overthrow 2020 Georgia election
Special grand jurors pleased with Fulton RICO indictment
EXCLUSIVE: Fulton jurors heard 3rd Trump tape, other highlights from AJC’s interviews
Breakdown Podcast: Inside the Special Grand Jury