LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘Bombshell Allegations’

The AJC’s “Breakdown” podcast asks whether accusations against DA Fani Willis will affect the election interference trial.
The latest episode of the AJC's "Breakdown" looks at the fallout of allegations that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has had an improper relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade. Willis and Wade are shown here at a hearing in July. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

The allegations are salacious: arguably the most famous district attorney in the country hired her romantic partner to help prosecute a former president and then profited from the arrangement.

An eye-popping, explosive court motion filed on behalf of one of Donald Trump’s lesser-known defendants is the focus of the most recent episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Breakdown podcast.

Episode 23, “Bombshell Allegations,” of Breakdown’s Season 10 — “The Trump Indictment” — explains the court motion filed by attorney Ashleigh Merchant, who represents defendant Michael Roman. It also looks at the fallout after the filing became public, both on the legal landscape and in the political arena.

You can download the Breakdown podcast from Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or your favorite podcasting platform. You can also stream it above.

ExploreListen to previous seasons of the AJC's 'Breakdown' podcast
