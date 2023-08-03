Listen: Georgia Trump investigation podcast - ‘What’s next?’

In the final episode of this season’s “Breakdown” podcast by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, hosts Bill Rankin and Tamar Hallerman examine the recent federal indictment against former President Donald Trump in Washington and look ahead to what is about to happen in Fulton County.
Episode 31, “What’s Next,” of Breakdown’s ninth season, “The Trump Grand Jury,” notes how much of what the podcast previously reported as to what happened in Georgia after the 2020 presidential election is part of the indictment obtained by special counsel Jack Smith.
And the episode explains how the upcoming indictment in Fulton could be, in the long run, more consequential than the classified documents case in south Florida and the election interference case in Washington. That’s because if Trump is convicted in one or both of them, he could try to pardon himself if he is reelected to the presidency or he could be pardoned if another GOP contender is voted into the White House. That would not apply to the case being brought in Georgia.
You can download the Breakdown podcast from Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or your favorite podcasting platform. You can also stream it above.
