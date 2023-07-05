BreakingNews
No deal: UPS-Teamsters labor talks stall as Aug. 1 strike threat looms

Listen: Georgia Trump investigation podcast - ‘We’re still waiting’

Credit: Natrice Miller

2 hours ago
Former President Donald Trump returns to Georgia amid new disclosures in the Fulton County case

The latest Breakdown episode catches listeners up on developments since former President Donald Trump was indicted in Miami in the classified documents case.

A day after that indictment was unsealed, Trump returned to Georgia to address a gathering of the state Republican Party. He used the occasion to insult Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and repeat his false claims about the 2020 presidential election.

A few days later, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger issued a challenge to the former president, suggesting they have a debate about what really occurred in Georgia.

Episode 30, “We’re Still Waiting,” of Breakdown’s Season 9, “The Trump Grand Jury,” explores disclosures involving data firms the Trump campaign hired after the 2020 election and the slate of “alternate” Georgia GOP electors who cast Electoral College votes for Trump.

The episode also provides a final update on Breakdown’s popular Season 2, “Death in a Hot Car – Mistake or Murder?” That is the sensational case where Justin Ross Harris left his 22-month-old son Cooper to die in his hot SUV.

You can download the Breakdown podcast from Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or your favorite podcasting platform. You can also stream it above.

Trump investigations in Georgia and elsewhere - Continuing Coverage

The Trump Grand Jury podcast from the AJC - Breakdown Season 9

Listen: An extraordinary look inside the Georgia grand jury probe

Georgia and Trump: Takeaways from the push to overturn the 2020 election

Who is Fani Willis: An indepth profile of the Georgia prosecutor

AJC Special Report: Inside the campaign to undermine Georgia’s election

DA says indictment announcement coming this summer in Trump probe

RELATED: The New York grand jury investigating Trump

Trump indicted: Comparing the Georgia and New York cases

Can a former president be indicted? An AJC podcast explored the historic record

What Trump’s indictment in New York means for Fulton inquiry

Fulton DA faces biggest decision of career as Trump grand jury looms

Fulton County judges approve special grand jury for Trump Georgia election probe

Gov. Brian Kemp testifies in Fulton County Trump probe

Fulton grand jury subpoenas Rudy Giuliani, Lindsey Graham, Trump campaign lawyers

Key players in the campaign to undermine Georgia’s election

Trump’s state of mind central to Fulton DA’s investigation

Complete coverage of Trump and the Georgia investigation

