Documents: The Ahmaud Arbery shooting case

The following documents were obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution during coverage of the shooting of Ahmaud Arbery. Defendants Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan face felony murder charges in the killing of Arbery on Feb. 23, 2020, in Satilla Shores, a neighborhood near Brunswick.
The Arbery case is the subject of the AJC’s “Breakdown” podcast, now in its eighth season.
Order denying bond to Roddie Bryan (July 21, 2020)
Memo on citizen’s arrest (July 14, 2020)
Indictment against the McMichaels and Bryan (June 24, 2020)
Note: This document has been redacted to remove the names of grand jurors.
DA George Barnhill letter to police captain (April 2, 2020)
Police report on incident (Feb. 23, 2020)
Note: This doument has been redacted to remove two pages giving the addresses of the defendants and witnesses.