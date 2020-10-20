‘Breakdown’ S08 Ep.5: The elephant in the room

But this testimony wasn’t just hearsay - what the investigator said Bryan said. It was double hearsay—what the investigator heard from Bryan, who had told him what he allegedly heard McMichael say.

In interviews, Atlanta defense attorney Don Samuel and Gwinnett County District Attorney Danny Porter said if Bryan doesn’t take the stand and testify in his defense, a jury may never hear the highly incriminating and offensive statement.

“I don’t get it,” Samuel said. “I don’t see how the state gets that into evidence.”

Meanwhile, the state of Georgia is about to resume jury trials during the coronavirus pandemic. And the judge presiding over the Arbery case has scheduled bond hearings for the McMichaels.