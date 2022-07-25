‘Breakdown’ Episode 6: One for the History Books

The episode also recaps a busy week of developments in the grand jury investigation. This includes the outcomes of subpoenas being issued to Trump’s former personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, and to U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.

There are also challenges to subpoenas being raised by most of the 16 “alternate” presidential electors who met in secret to cast Electoral College votes for Trump in December 2020.

