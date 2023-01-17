‘Breakdown’ Episode 22: Its Work Is Done

The Fulton County special purpose grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump and his allies has finished its work.
In an order signed Jan. 9, Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney said the special grand jury had finished writing its final report - which, if it recommends bringing charges against the former president, could be one of the most consequential legal documents in recent U.S. history.
McBurney, who has been overseeing the special grand jury’s work for the last eight months, thanks the 23 special grand jurors and three alternates for their dedication, professionalism and commitment to the matter. “It was no small sacrifice to serve,” the judge wrote.
The most recent episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Breakdown podcast explores the ramifications of the dissolution of the special grand jury. It also ponders the question as to when the final report could be released and, if so, whether some information will have to be redacted before it is made public.
The special grand jury, which cannot issue indictments, has been investigating whether possible crimes were committed here in Georgia after the 2020 presidential election.
Episode 22 - “Its Work Is Done” - of Breakdown’s ninth season, “The Trump Grand Jury,” includes interviews with three former district attorneys who oversaw special purpose grand juries and who explain the statutes and case law governing them. And one thing becomes clear: because special grand juries are so rarely used, the process of what happens once one finishes its work is not at all that straightforward.
“You got to remember, when we’re talking about this, we’re almost - I don’t want to say we’re making it up as we go along - but the law is not clear in this area,” former Gwinnett County District Attorney Danny Porter said.
You can download the Breakdown podcast from Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher or your favorite podcasting platform. You can also stream it above.
Trump and Georgia 2020 Election - Continuing Coverage
The Trump Grand Jury podcast from the AJC - Breakdown Season 9
Fulton DA faces biggest decision of career as Trump grand jury looms
Fulton County judges approve special grand jury for Trump Georgia election probe
Gov. Brian Kemp to testify in Fulton County Trump probe
Fulton grand jury subpoenas Rudy Giuliani, Lindsey Graham, Trump campaign lawyers
Georgia and Trump: Takeaways from the push to overturn the 2020 election
Key players in the campaign to undermine Georgia’s election
Trump’s state of mind central to Fulton DA’s investigation
Who is Fani Willis: An indepth profile of the Georgia prosecutor
AJC Special Report: Inside the campaign to undermine Georgia’s election