ajc logo
X

‘Breakdown’ Episode 22: Its Work Is Done

Breakdown Podcast
30 minutes ago
The Fulton special purpose grand jury concludes its investigation of Donald Trump and his allies. But will their report be made public?

The Fulton County special purpose grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump and his allies has finished its work.

In an order signed Jan. 9, Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney said the special grand jury had finished writing its final report - which, if it recommends bringing charges against the former president, could be one of the most consequential legal documents in recent U.S. history.

McBurney, who has been overseeing the special grand jury’s work for the last eight months, thanks the 23 special grand jurors and three alternates for their dedication, professionalism and commitment to the matter. “It was no small sacrifice to serve,” the judge wrote.

The most recent episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Breakdown podcast explores the ramifications of the dissolution of the special grand jury. It also ponders the question as to when the final report could be released and, if so, whether some information will have to be redacted before it is made public.

The special grand jury, which cannot issue indictments, has been investigating whether possible crimes were committed here in Georgia after the 2020 presidential election.

Episode 22 - “Its Work Is Done” - of Breakdown’s ninth season, “The Trump Grand Jury,” includes interviews with three former district attorneys who oversaw special purpose grand juries and who explain the statutes and case law governing them. And one thing becomes clear: because special grand juries are so rarely used, the process of what happens once one finishes its work is not at all that straightforward.

“You got to remember, when we’re talking about this, we’re almost - I don’t want to say we’re making it up as we go along - but the law is not clear in this area,” former Gwinnett County District Attorney Danny Porter said.

You can download the Breakdown podcast from Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher or your favorite podcasting platform. You can also stream it above.

Trump and Georgia 2020 Election - Continuing Coverage

The Trump Grand Jury podcast from the AJC - Breakdown Season 9

Fulton DA faces biggest decision of career as Trump grand jury looms

Fulton County judges approve special grand jury for Trump Georgia election probe

Gov. Brian Kemp to testify in Fulton County Trump probe

Fulton grand jury subpoenas Rudy Giuliani, Lindsey Graham, Trump campaign lawyers

Georgia and Trump: Takeaways from the push to overturn the 2020 election

Key players in the campaign to undermine Georgia’s election

Trump’s state of mind central to Fulton DA’s investigation

Who is Fani Willis: An indepth profile of the Georgia prosecutor

AJC Special Report: Inside the campaign to undermine Georgia’s election

Complete coverage of Trump and the Georgia investigation

ExploreListen to previous seasons of the AJC's 'Breakdown' podcast

Editors' Picks

Credit: Roberto E. Rosales

Ex-GOP candidate arrested in shootings at lawmakers' homes4h ago

Credit: Photo

‘A beam of light’: Chandler LeCroy left a legacy in UGA football and beyond
20h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia’s Brett Seither transfers to Georgia Tech
16h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

The Hawks are a team in turmoil - again
21h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

The Hawks are a team in turmoil - again
21h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons’ defensive coordinator search kicks into gear; interviews set up
16h ago
The Latest

Credit: Ben Gray

‘Breakdown’ Episode 21: The Final Presentment
‘Breakdown’ Episode 20: It’s All Politics
‘Breakdown’ Episode 19: The Referee
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia’s Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy killed in car crash after title celebration
At-risk apartment tenants in Georgia need your help: A letter to Georgia lawmakers
How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top