‘Breakdown’ Episode 22: Its Work Is Done

The special grand jury, which cannot issue indictments, has been investigating whether possible crimes were committed here in Georgia after the 2020 presidential election.

Episode 22 - “Its Work Is Done” - of Breakdown’s ninth season, “The Trump Grand Jury,” includes interviews with three former district attorneys who oversaw special purpose grand juries and who explain the statutes and case law governing them. And one thing becomes clear: because special grand juries are so rarely used, the process of what happens once one finishes its work is not at all that straightforward.

“You got to remember, when we’re talking about this, we’re almost - I don’t want to say we’re making it up as we go along - but the law is not clear in this area,” former Gwinnett County District Attorney Danny Porter said.

