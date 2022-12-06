‘Breakdown’ Episode 20: It’s All Politics

To explore the latter consideration, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Breakdown podcast turned to Greg Bluestein, the newspaper’s politics reporter who broke many of the stories that have become central parts of the special purpose grand jury investigation.

In a far-reaching interview, Bluestein weighs in on the probe in light of Trump’s recent announcement to run again for president, the possible impact of the investigation on the Georgia Republican party and the potential fate of the 16 Republicans who cast fake Electoral College votes for Trump when the official slate of 16 Democrats voted for President Joe Biden.