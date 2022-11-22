‘Breakdown’ Episode 19: The Referee

Episode 19 of the ninth season of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Breakdown podcast includes an interview with McBurney, who has now been a judge for 10 years.

The AJC’s metro columnist, Bill Torpy, interviewed McBurney because it has seemed the judge is the busiest member of Georgia’s judiciary. McBurney ruled on the challenge to Georgia’s abortion law; he presides over a state judicial watchdog panel; he oversees a drug court program; and he is the trial judge in the murder case against Tex McIver, the former Atlanta lawyer charged with killing his wife, Diane.