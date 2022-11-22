ajc logo
‘Breakdown’ Episode 19: The Referee

Breakdown Podcast
1 hour ago
Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney is the man tasked with keeping the Trump special purpose grand jury proceedings on track.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney says his oversight of the special purpose grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump and his allies has been “quite a ride.”

Episode 19 of the ninth season of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Breakdown podcast includes an interview with McBurney, who has now been a judge for 10 years.

The AJC’s metro columnist, Bill Torpy, interviewed McBurney because it has seemed the judge is the busiest member of Georgia’s judiciary. McBurney ruled on the challenge to Georgia’s abortion law; he presides over a state judicial watchdog panel; he oversees a drug court program; and he is the trial judge in the murder case against Tex McIver, the former Atlanta lawyer charged with killing his wife, Diane.

The latest episode of “The Trump Grand Jury” also includes interviews with two authors of a Brookings Institute report on the Trump investigation. And it covers a hearing for Trump’s former National Security Advisor, Michael Flynn, who has been summoned to testify here in Atlanta.

You can download the Breakdown podcast from Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher or your favorite podcasting platform. You can also stream it above.

