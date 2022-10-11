‘Breakdown’ Episode 14: Torpy and Murphy

This is highlighted in Episode 14 of Breakdown’s ninth season: “The Trump Grand Jury.” The podcast is closely following a special purpose grand jury in Fulton County that is looking into alleged interference with the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

One court motion seeks to disqualify two lawyers representing 11 Republican fake electors who were among the 16 electors claiming Trump won Georgia, even though the victory had been certified and awarded to President Joe Biden.