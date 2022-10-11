‘Breakdown’ Episode 14: Torpy and Murphy

The latest episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Breakdown podcast explores court filings that suggest a criminal investigation of former President Donald Trump and his allies has reached a new, more sensitive stage.
This is highlighted in Episode 14 of Breakdown’s ninth season: “The Trump Grand Jury.” The podcast is closely following a special purpose grand jury in Fulton County that is looking into alleged interference with the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.
One court motion seeks to disqualify two lawyers representing 11 Republican fake electors who were among the 16 electors claiming Trump won Georgia, even though the victory had been certified and awarded to President Joe Biden.
The other filing says the District Attorney’s Office is seeking search warrants based on “sensitive information acquired during the investigation.”
The bonus episode also includes podcast hosts Bill Rankin and Tamar Hallerman interviewing the AJC’s metro columnist, Bill Torpy, and the newspaper’s political columnist, Patricia Murphy. They both have been keeping up with the special purpose grand jury investigation and give some interesting observations on what has happened so far and what may happen in the coming months.
Credit: Ben Gray
Credit: Ben Gray
You can download the Breakdown podcast from Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher or your favorite podcasting platform. You can also stream it on your computer above.
Trump and Georgia 2020 Election - Continuing Coverage
The Trump Grand Jury podcast from the AJC - Breakdown Season 9
Fulton DA faces biggest decision of career as Trump grand jury looms
Fulton County judges approve special grand jury for Trump Georgia election probe
Gov. Brian Kemp to testify in Fulton County Trump probe
Fulton grand jury subpoenas Rudy Giuliani, Lindsey Graham, Trump campaign lawyers
Georgia and Trump: Takeaways from the push to overturn the 2020 election
Key players in the campaign to undermine Georgia’s election
Trump’s state of mind central to Fulton DA’s investigation
Who is Fani Willis: An indepth profile of the Georgia prosecutor
AJC Special Report: Inside the campaign to undermine Georgia’s election