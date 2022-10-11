ajc logo
‘Breakdown’ Episode 14: Torpy and Murphy

Breakdown Podcast
27 minutes ago
AJC columnists Bill Torpy and Patricia Murphy sit down to discuss the special purpose grand jury, and the Fulton DA office files two sensitive court filings.

The latest episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Breakdown podcast explores court filings that suggest a criminal investigation of former President Donald Trump and his allies has reached a new, more sensitive stage.

This is highlighted in Episode 14 of Breakdown’s ninth season: “The Trump Grand Jury.” The podcast is closely following a special purpose grand jury in Fulton County that is looking into alleged interference with the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

One court motion seeks to disqualify two lawyers representing 11 Republican fake electors who were among the 16 electors claiming Trump won Georgia, even though the victory had been certified and awarded to President Joe Biden.

The other filing says the District Attorney’s Office is seeking search warrants based on “sensitive information acquired during the investigation.”

The bonus episode also includes podcast hosts Bill Rankin and Tamar Hallerman interviewing the AJC’s metro columnist, Bill Torpy, and the newspaper’s political columnist, Patricia Murphy. They both have been keeping up with the special purpose grand jury investigation and give some interesting observations on what has happened so far and what may happen in the coming months.

You can download the Breakdown podcast from Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher or your favorite podcasting platform. You can also stream it on your computer above.

Kemp allocates nearly all of $4.8 billion in fed COVID-19 funds ahead of election
