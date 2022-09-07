ajc logo
‘Breakdown’ Episode 10: Closing In

Fulton prosecutors are seeking the testimony of former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows for the special grand jury investigation of Donald Trump. The tenth episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's podcast, "Breakdown — The Trump Grand Jury" looks at this and other developments in the case. (Alex Brandon / AP file)

Breakdown Podcast
38 minutes ago
Mark Meadows, Trump’s former chief of staff has been served with an out-of-state witness subpoena to appear before the Fulton special grand jury

The Fulton County special purpose grand jury investigation is closing in on former President Donald Trump.

Mark Meadows, Trump’s former chief of staff and close advisor, has been served an out-of-state witness subpoena to appear before the grand jury. The 10th episode of “The Trump Grand Jury,” the ninth season of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Breakdown podcast, explores the ramifications of Meadows’ subpoena.

The special purpose grand jury has been meeting since May to investigate Trump and his allies over what happened in Georgia in the months following the 2020 presidential election.

Others, including lawyer Sidney Powell, who briefly represented the Trump campaign, have also been served out-of-state subpoenas.

All the while, District Attorney Fani Willis continues her string of courtroom victories against witnesses who have tried to assert privileges and immunities as a way of not appearing before the 23-person special purpose grand jury.

Episode 10 covers a court hearing pitting lawyers for Gov. Brian Kemp against Fulton prosecutors as well as Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney’s cleverly written ruling that is issued just a few days later. The episode also covers developments in the subpoenas issued to Trump’s inner circle of attorneys and U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.

You can download the Breakdown podcast from Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher or your favorite podcasting platform. You can also stream it on your computer above.

