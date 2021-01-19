‘Breakdown’ Ep. 7: The immediate aftermath

When one officer rolls him over so he’s face up, that view is horrific. Still, the officer dons plastic gloves and presses one hand over a gaping chest wound until Arbery draws his final breath.

Explore Complete coverage of the Ahmaud Arbery case

Soon more officers arrive at the scene. One interviews Travis McMichael who has Arbery’s blood on his hands and arms. He’s pacing in a neighbor’s yard and looks extremely disturbed and distraught.

“This just doesn’t look good,” he tells one officer. “I mean, it shocked me. Last thing I’ve ever wanted to do in my life.”

Across the way, Greg McMichael is concerned about his son. “Y’all aren’t going to put him in cuffs, are you?” he asks an officer.

“No,” she answers. “Why would he be in cuffs?”