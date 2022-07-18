‘Breakdown’ Ep. 5: The out-of-state witness subpoenas

Graham has denied doing anything appropriate. And his lawyers issued a statement saying Graham will challenge the subpoena and expects to prevail.

In an interview, District Attorney Fani Willis said the pushback was expected.

“I expect lawyers to fight the subpoena,” she said. “It didn’t really come as a surprise to me.”

She also said it is possible another round of subpoenas could go even further.

“I think it would be safe to say that if people have information, in particular about Georgia and interference in the Georgia elections, and they were in the White House, that will not bar us from wanting to talk to them,” she said.

