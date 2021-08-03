ajc logo
Boyfriend encouraged Georgia sub to take sexual videos around students, cops say

"Vadovsky had knowledge Ressler was working at Mt. Zion Elementary School and knew students could possibly be exposed to the acts that were being sent to Vadovsky from Ressler," Carroll County investigators said.
"Vadovsky had knowledge Ressler was working at Mt. Zion Elementary School and knew students could possibly be exposed to the acts that were being sent to Vadovsky from Ressler," Carroll County investigators said.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 58 minutes ago

Months after police arrested a Carroll County substitute teacher on nearly two dozen counts of child molestation, authorities have accused her boyfriend of encouraging her to engage in sexual acts while she was working with students.

Brent Matthew Vadovsky, 32, was indicted on 19 counts of child molestation — the same amount that his girlfriend, Amelia Ressler, was charged with in February, according to the Carroll sheriff’s office.

Ressler, 30, had been working as a substitute teacher at Mt. Zion Elementary School near Carrollton, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. On Feb. 5, staff members at the school contacted the sheriff’s office with allegations that Ressler had engaged in “indecent and immoral acts while in the presence of school-aged children.”

Investigators were able to obtain photos and video of Ressler masturbating in front of students, Carroll County spokeswoman Ashley Hulsey confirmed.

Ressler was booked into the Carroll jail without bond Feb. 5.

After Ressler was arrested, investigators determined that Vadovsky had been encouraging her to take the “explicit videos of her performing sexual acts on herself while she worked around students,” the Carroll sheriff’s office said.

“Vadovsky had knowledge Ressler was working at Mt. Zion Elementary School and knew students could possibly be exposed to the acts that were being sent to Vadovsky from Ressler,” the agency said.

Carroll investigators said Vadovsky fled to Ohio when he learned he was being investigated. He was arrested there on unrelated charges.

Vadovsky was brought back to Georgia on July 29 to faces the charges against him in Carroll County.

In addition to child molestation, he faces a count of probation violation. He remains in the Carroll County Jail without bond.

