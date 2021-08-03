Boyfriend encouraged Georgia sub to take sexual videos around students, cops say

After Ressler was arrested, investigators determined that Vadovsky had been encouraging her to take the “explicit videos of her performing sexual acts on herself while she worked around students,” the Carroll sheriff’s office said.

“Vadovsky had knowledge Ressler was working at Mt. Zion Elementary School and knew students could possibly be exposed to the acts that were being sent to Vadovsky from Ressler,” the agency said.

Carroll investigators said Vadovsky fled to Ohio when he learned he was being investigated. He was arrested there on unrelated charges.

Vadovsky was brought back to Georgia on July 29 to faces the charges against him in Carroll County.

In addition to child molestation, he faces a count of probation violation. He remains in the Carroll County Jail without bond.