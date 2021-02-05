BREAKING: Georgia substitute teacher charged with 19 counts of child molestation

A 30-year-old substitute teacher has been arrested and charged with 19 counts of child molestation, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.
Staff members at Mt. Zion Elementary School near Carrollton reported the allegations of misconduct Friday, the sheriff’s office posted on social media. Investigators determined Amelia Marie Ressler, who lives in Carrollton, engaged in “indecent and immoral acts while in the presence of school-aged children,” the sheriff’s office said.
Investigators were able to obtain photos and video of Ressler masturbating in front of students, Carroll County spokeswoman Ashley Hulsey told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution late Friday. Ressler was booked into the Carroll jail.
“We appreciate the dedication Carroll County Schools has for the safety of their students as they are working diligently to communicate with all parents of students affected and we will continue to work closely with them during the remainder of the investigation,” the sheriff’s office said.
The district attorney’s office, which has been notified of the allegations, is also involved in the investigation but declined to comment on the case.