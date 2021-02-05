BREAKING: Georgia substitute teacher charged with 19 counts of child molestation

Staff members at Mt. Zion Elementary School near Carrollton reported the allegations of misconduct Friday, the sheriff’s office posted on social media. Investigators determined Amelia Marie Ressler, who lives in Carrollton, engaged in “indecent and immoral acts while in the presence of school-aged children,” the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators were able to obtain photos and video of Ressler masturbating in front of students, Carroll County spokeswoman Ashley Hulsey told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution late Friday. Ressler was booked into the Carroll jail.