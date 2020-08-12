Boyfriend charged after woman shot to death in SE Atlanta apartment

A man faces a murder charge in the shooting death of his girlfriend after her body was discovered Tuesday afternoon inside his southeast Atlanta apartment.
Police responded to the 1000 block of Villa Court about 1 p.m. after neighbors said they heard a single gunshot inside the apartment and then saw a man running away. Officers arrived to find 25-year-old Jasma Nicole Patterson dead inside the unit, authorities said.
Her boyfriend, 38-year-old Dante Willis, was identified as the shooter and later arrested, Atlanta police spokesman Officer Steve Avery said Wednesday. Investigators believe Willis shot Patterson during an argument.
It wasn’t immediately clear if the couple lived together at the apartment or if Patterson was just visiting when she was killed.
Willis is being held at the Fulton County Jail without bond, online records show.
He previously served two stints in prison for theft by deception and weapons convictions in Fulton and Habersham counties, according to Georgia Department of Corrections records. He was released in August 2013.
