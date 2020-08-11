Woman shot, killed in SE Atlanta apartment

A woman was shot and killed in southeast Atlanta on Tuesday, police said.
About 1 p.m., officers responded to an apartment in the 1000 block of Villa Court after a report of a gunshot, Atlanta police said. The gunshot victim, who was found inside the home, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Neighbors told investigators they heard a single shot come from the apartment. Witnesses added that a man was seen running away immediately after the gunfire.
Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation, which is ongoing. No other information has been released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com. Tips can be sent anonymously and information that leads to an arrest and indictment in this investigation can earn tipsters up to $2,000.
