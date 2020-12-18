Boyfriend accused of murdering woman who had been missing since November

When officers spoke with Stokes, he said he last saw Macklin on Nov. 6 when she announced that she was moving out a day later. According to authorities, the couple were having relationship issues for the past three weeks.

Stokes told police he became worried two days later when he saw Macklin’s car in the parking lot and found that her phone was turned off. According to officers, he said he attempted to file a missing persons report that same day, but didn’t have contact information on where Macklin worked.