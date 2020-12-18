Boyfriend accused of murdering woman who had been missing since November

A man has been charged with murdering his girlfriend who was reported missing in November in southeast Atlanta, authorities said.
Anthony Bernard Stokes, 57, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the death of 56-year-old Sean Macklin, Atlanta police spokesman Sgt. John Chafee said Friday.
Macklin’s daughter filed a missing persons report Nov. 10, telling police she hadn’t heard from her mother in five days. The daughter also told police her mother shared an apartment in the 100 block of Logan Street with Stokes, who is a maintenance worker on the property.
When officers spoke with Stokes, he said he last saw Macklin on Nov. 6 when she announced that she was moving out a day later. According to authorities, the couple were having relationship issues for the past three weeks.
Stokes told police he became worried two days later when he saw Macklin’s car in the parking lot and found that her phone was turned off. According to officers, he said he attempted to file a missing persons report that same day, but didn’t have contact information on where Macklin worked.
When authorities reached out to Macklin’s supervisor at Piedmont Hospital in LaGrange, they said she last came into work Nov. 5 and then didn’t show up for three days.
During the investigation, authorities determined that Stokes murdered Macklin in the apartment they shared, Chafee said. No further information was provided as to how investigators came to that conclusion.
Stokes was booked into the Fulton County jail, police said. His bond information wasn’t immediately available Friday.
In other news: