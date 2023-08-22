BreakingNews
LIVE UPDATES: Trump campaign attorney John Eastman released from Fulton jail

Bonds set for former GOP chair and a state senator

News
By
1 hour ago
X

On Tuesday, David Shafer, former chairman of the Georgia Republican Party, was granted a $75,000 bond, while Shawn Still, a Republican elector and state senator, was granted a $10,000 signature bond.

Shafer is being charged with violation of the State’s RICO Act, impersonating a public officer, criminal attempt to commit filing false documents, two counts of forgery in the first degree and three counts of false statements and writings.

As chairman of the Georgia Republican Party, Shafer oversaw a December 2020 meeting at the state Capitol of 16 GOP electors who signed documents that falsely claimed Trump won the 2020 election. He also filed a long-shot lawsuit alongside Trump in 2020 that contested the certification of Georgia’s election.

Still is being charged with violation of the State’s RICO Act, impersonating a public officer, criminal attempt to commit filing false documents and two counts each of forgery in the first degree and false statements and writings.

Still served as one of the 16 “alternate” Republican Electoral College electors who signed documents falsely claiming Trump won the 2020 election. He also sued to decertify all of Georgia’s presidential election results based on allegations that there were problems with voting equipment in Coffee County.

Bond amounts so far

Donald Trump: $200,000

Kenneth Chesebro: $100,000

John Eastman: $100,000

Ray Smith: $50,000

David Shafer: $75,000

Shawn Still: $10,000

Scott Hall: $10,000

- LIVE: Latest updates on indictments and surrenders

About the Author

Follow Jozsef Papp on twitter

Jozsef Papp is a crime and public safety reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

LIVE UPDATES: Defendants in Trump case surrender at Fulton jail32m ago

Father named person of interest as search for missing toddler enters 6th day
1h ago

Credit: (New York State Department of He

The CDC works to overhaul lab operations after COVID-19 test flop
1h ago

Credit: SPECIAL

IBM to sell Weather Company assets to California firm
2h ago

Credit: SPECIAL

IBM to sell Weather Company assets to California firm
2h ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Booming Cumberland district sought grants meant for underserved communities
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: Meris Lutz

Department of Natural Resources gets new commissioner
17m ago
Trump campaign attorney John Eastman released from Fulton jail
21m ago
LIVE UPDATES: Defendants in Trump case surrender at Fulton jail
32m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

First Republican candidate debate: How to watch
2h ago
Trump and the other Georgia defendants will surrender at Fulton County jail
Georgia is facing days of dangerous heat. Here’s what you need to know
21h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top