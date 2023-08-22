Bonds set for former GOP chair and a state senator

On Tuesday, David Shafer, former chairman of the Georgia Republican Party, was granted a $75,000 bond, while Shawn Still, a Republican elector and state senator, was granted a $10,000 signature bond.

Shafer is being charged with violation of the State’s RICO Act, impersonating a public officer, criminal attempt to commit filing false documents, two counts of forgery in the first degree and three counts of false statements and writings.

As chairman of the Georgia Republican Party, Shafer oversaw a December 2020 meeting at the state Capitol of 16 GOP electors who signed documents that falsely claimed Trump won the 2020 election. He also filed a long-shot lawsuit alongside Trump in 2020 that contested the certification of Georgia’s election.

Still is being charged with violation of the State’s RICO Act, impersonating a public officer, criminal attempt to commit filing false documents and two counts each of forgery in the first degree and false statements and writings.

Still served as one of the 16 “alternate” Republican Electoral College electors who signed documents falsely claiming Trump won the 2020 election. He also sued to decertify all of Georgia’s presidential election results based on allegations that there were problems with voting equipment in Coffee County.

Bond amounts so far

Donald Trump: $200,000

Kenneth Chesebro: $100,000

John Eastman: $100,000

Ray Smith: $50,000

David Shafer: $75,000

Shawn Still: $10,000

Scott Hall: $10,000

