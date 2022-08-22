Boil water order issued for parts of north Cobb County

Cobb County Water System officials issued a boil water advisory after a sensor failure caused low water pressure in the Sweat Mountain area Monday.
While the sensor issue has been resolved, officials are still conducting water testing because “a potential health hazard may exist in the areas of zero pressure from backflow,” the statement said.
Until testing is complete, residents need to boil water to ensure it is safe for consumption.
The area affected stretches from around the intersection of Sandy Plains Road and Shallowford Road up along Wigley Road to the northern county line.
