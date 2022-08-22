ajc logo
Boil water order issued for parts of north Cobb County

Cobb County Water System issues a boil water advisory for parts of Cobb County on Monday, August 22, 2022. AJC File

Cobb County Water System issues a boil water advisory for parts of Cobb County on Monday, August 22, 2022.

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
28 minutes ago

Cobb County Water System officials issued a boil water advisory after a sensor failure caused low water pressure in the Sweat Mountain area Monday.

While the sensor issue has been resolved, officials are still conducting water testing because “a potential health hazard may exist in the areas of zero pressure from backflow,” the statement said.

Until testing is complete, residents need to boil water to ensure it is safe for consumption.

The area affected stretches from around the intersection of Sandy Plains Road and Shallowford Road up along Wigley Road to the northern county line.

A boil water advisory was in effect in northern Cobb County on Monday, Aug. 22.

A boil water advisory was in effect in northern Cobb County on Monday, Aug. 22.

A boil water advisory was in effect in northern Cobb County on Monday, Aug. 22.

