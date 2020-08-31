Body recovered from Clayton County river

Authorities recovered a body from a Clayton County river Monday afternoon.
About 12:20 p.m., police were called to the Flint River near Upper Riverdale Road and Garden Walk Boulevard, Clayton County police said in a news release. The caller spotted an unresponsive person in the water.
When officers arrived, the person in the river showed “no signs of life,” the release said. The body was recovered, but police are waiting to notify the person’s next of kin before releasing the person’s identity.
“At this time, the victim’s cause of death is still unknown,” the release said. “Preliminary investigation shows no apparent signs of visible, external trauma to the victim’s body.”
No further information was provided.
