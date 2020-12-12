Black ministers send open letter to Warnock asking him to change pro-choice stance

Earlier this year, Loeffler gained the support of a prominent anti-abortion group, The National Right to Life Committee.

Most of the ministers who signed were based in Georgia, but also includes ministers from other states including Alabama and Florida.

A spokeswoman for the group said the letter was emailed to the church Friday morning and hand-delivered to the campaign office at noon.

“Reverend Warnock believes a patient’s room is too small a place for a woman, her doctor, and the U.S. government and that these are deeply personal health care decisions — not political ones,” according to a statement from Warnock campaign spokesman Michael J. Brewer. “He also believes those who are concerned about life ought to be focused on the incredibly high rates of infant mortality and maternal mortality, and working to make sure we are expanding access to health care, not taking it away.”

The topic of abortion came up during the recent debate between Loeffler and Warnock.

Bishop Garland Hunt Sr., senior pastor of The Father’s House in Norcross, signed the letter.

“The Lord is very clear about being pro-life and that life in the womb should be protected,” he said.

Hunt said he was particularly concerned about abortion in the Black community.

He said his concern “was spiritual, not political.”

Hunt said he has met Warnock several times and would welcome the chance to talk with him about the letter.

