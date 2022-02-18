Bill aims to shield workplace harassment whistleblowers from retaliation

Lawrenceville police Chief Timothy Wallis resigned shortly after the investigative report was made public last month, and Capt. Ryan Morgan announced his retirement in December as the investigation began centering on him. The 33-page report concluded both men sexually harassed the female officer who filed the complaint.

Anulewicz said media reports centering around the Lawrenceville Police Department encouraged her and fellow lawmakers to move more quickly in bringing forth the legislation.

“Part of why I was so eager to move forward with (this legislation) was reading the accounts of the female officers,” she said.

The female officer who filed the harassment complaint told an investigator that a “good ol’ boy” network ran deep in the male-dominated department, and when women complained about harassment or other issues they were seen as troublemakers.

The report said when the officer voiced concerns about Capt. Morgan’s treatment of her to the chief and her supervisor, they did little to help her. Instead, all three men made “negative comments about [the female officer] and her motivations for bringing the complaint,” according to the report.

While whistleblower protection laws are in place to cover government employees, Anulewicz said Georgia code does not provide a clear “right of action” for others who have been retaliated against for filing harassment complaints.

Rep. Chuck Efstration, a Republican who chairs the House Judiciary Committee, said workplace harassment and retaliation are issues that no employee should have to deal with, and he appreciates that his colleagues are working to provide employees with additional layers of protection.

However, he added that “extensive consideration” needs to be given to the potential impact of legislation proposing a cause for action.