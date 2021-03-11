BEWARE: Robbers following people home from banks, stealing cash, cops warn

Police are urging people to remain vigilant during trips to the bank following a string of robberies in at least two metro Atlanta jurisdictions.
Authorities in Alpharetta and Forsyth County believe thieves are following customers home from banks and stealing cash out of their cars after four similar thefts in recent weeks, Channel 2 Action News reported.
According to police, an Alpharetta woman was the victim of an ambush-style robbery last Thursday after returning home from a nearby Wells Fargo. In that case, the woman parked her car and got out to open her garage when a man wearing a ski mask ran up the driveway, rummaged through her Mercedes-Benz and stole her purse with the cash inside.
On her way home from the bank, the woman noticed a black SUV following her but assumed it was her daughter since the vehicles looked similar, her daughter said.
“A car that looked exactly like mine was behind her, and since I live in the area she assumed it was me and didn’t pay (any) mind,” Fatemeh Foroudastan told Channel 2. “It could have been violent, so we’re just thankful she’s OK.”
A surveillance photo released Wednesday appears to show the suspect’s SUV parked in the cul de sac outside the woman’s home when she returned.
Alpharetta police said they have several leads in the case and believe last week’s robbery is connected to at least three similar thefts in north Fulton County and neighboring Forsyth County. In some of those cases, the suspects waited for the victims to leave their cars unattended before breaking in and stealing money, the news station reported.
Forsyth investigators also released surveillance photos of a silver SUV they’re looking for following a string of car break-ins there. Authorities believe whoever is in the SUV is also following customers home from bank branches and say they could be part of the same ring, according to Channel 2.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
“This is concerning for us,” said Alpharetta police Capt. Jakai Braithwaite, who is urging residents to remain aware of their surroundings, especially after withdrawing cash.
“If you think something like that is happening, don’t go home. Continue to drive around,” he said, urging people to call 911.