BEWARE: Robbers following people home from banks, stealing cash, cops warn

A surveillance photo released Wednesday appears to show the suspect’s SUV parked in the cul de sac outside the woman’s home when she returned.

Alpharetta police said they have several leads in the case and believe last week’s robbery is connected to at least three similar thefts in north Fulton County and neighboring Forsyth County. In some of those cases, the suspects waited for the victims to leave their cars unattended before breaking in and stealing money, the news station reported.

Forsyth investigators also released surveillance photos of a silver SUV they’re looking for following a string of car break-ins there. Authorities believe whoever is in the SUV is also following customers home from bank branches and say they could be part of the same ring, according to Channel 2.

“This is concerning for us,” said Alpharetta police Capt. Jakai Braithwaite, who is urging residents to remain aware of their surroundings, especially after withdrawing cash.

“If you think something like that is happening, don’t go home. Continue to drive around,” he said, urging people to call 911.