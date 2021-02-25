Gwinnett police seek 2 accused of stealing $60K from parked car

Police are searching for two people they say were caught on video stealing more than $60,000 out of a parked car belonging to a Gwinnett County business owner.
One of the suspects was identified as Geovorris Rowland, Gwinnett police spokesman Cpl. Collin Flynn said. Authorities are actively searching for Rowland and working to identify another person who can be seen driving Rowland’s truck in the video footage of the alleged theft, Flynn said.
Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department
Gwinnett police have obtained a warrant for Rowland on one count of entering auto with intent to commit a theft.
According to the initial investigation, Rowland and another person followed the victim Feb. 4 from a bank in Doraville, where he had made a large withdrawal. The man parked at the Forum, an office building in Peachtree Corners that is home to a variety of professional services businesses like real estate agencies and law firms.
A witness who saw the suspects pull up next to the victim’s car in a white Ford F-150 thought they looked suspicious and took video of the incident, Flynn said. Rowland can be seen smashing a window of the victim’s car and reaching inside to take the money, Flynn said.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Gwinnett police department at 770-513-5300. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or by visiting www.stopcrimeATL.com.
