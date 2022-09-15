ajc logo
Berry College receives millions to boost nursing graduates

Berry College's Division of Nursing has received $5 million to double its number of nursing graduates.Atlanta philanthropist Audrey B. Morgan donated the money for nursing scholarships.Morgan also founded the Gate of Opportunity Scholarship program at the school.Berry also recently hired Carolyn Reilly as director of the Division of Nursing."Berry’s significant expansion of faculty, students and this scholarship is a robust response to this (nursing shortage) crisis," Reilly said

