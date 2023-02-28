BreakingNews
Bernice King, Ashley Bell lead Black ATL investors’ purchase of Utah bank
Bernice King, Ashley Bell lead Black ATL investors’ purchase of Utah bank

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Deal represents first purchase of white-owned bank by African American group, investors say.

An investment company operated by prominent Black Atlantans is capping off Black History Month by making history — becoming the first minority investors, they say, to buy a white-owned bank, converting it into a Black-owned one.

Redemption Holding Company purchased Utah-based Holladay Bank & Trust that’s operated one branch in Salt Lake City since 1974. The investors include Ashley D. Bell, a former White House policy adviser and Bernice King, the daughter of the late Rev Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King. Another partner is former NFL player Dhani Jones.

Holladay Bank & Trust will become the only Black-owned bank in the Mountain West region of the country, pending regulatory approval, according to a Tuesday news release.

“Black banks make the American dream possible for all Americans by deploying resources that uniquely address the financial realities of communities that have been systematically excluded, overcharged, and under-capitalized for hundreds of years,” said Bell, who is Redemption Holding Company’s CEO. “Redemption will serve as a lifeline to the next wave of Black and Brown first-time home buyers and small business entrepreneurs across the country.”

According to Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. records, Holladay is a tiny institution with 10 employees and ended 2022 with $68 million in loans and other assets under management. The bank reported more than $56 million in deposits at the end of last year, and reported $1.3 million in net income, a 27% increase from 2021. The bank’s current management and staff will remain upon the change in ownership.

Bell and Bernice King previously co-founded the National Black Bank Foundation, which has steered $600 million of deal flow into Black banks since 2020. They said acquiring a non-minority bank helps reverse a trend of Black banks dwindling in numbers over recent years. In 2001, there were 48 Black-owned banks insured by the FDIC but that number had shrunk to fewer than 20 now.

Four of those are based in Georgia.

“In my father’s last public address on April 3, 1968, he preached the imperative to accelerate the financial inclusion of Black Americans by supporting mission-driven Black banks — something he called a ‘bank-in movement,’” King said in the release. “More than half a century of struggle and incremental progress later, we’re making good on daddy’s call to bank-in by creating new centers of opportunity for people of color, starting with this Black-led bank acquisition.”

Redemption Holding Company’s board and investors consist of “a growing number of Black doctors, lawyers and business leaders from across the country,” the release said. The company plans to continue Holladay’s existing functions while adding a digital banking platform and offering both small business loans and mortgages through partnering with major national lending institutions.

Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, covers economic development and commercial real estate for the AJC. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.

