X
Dark Mode Toggle

AKA, oldest Black sorority, launches digital credit union

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago
Atlanta, home to HBCUs, has many Alpha Kappa Alpha members.

The nation’s oldest Black sorority is getting into the banking game.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. announced earlier this month the opening of “For Members Only Federal Credit Union,” which it said aims to help build generational wealth for Black women, promote social justice and uplift communities.

The National Credit Union Administration granted the Chicago-based financial services provider a charter on Feb. 3 and the sorority expects it to be fully operational by the end of the year.

The credit union will be entirely digital. The sorority has one of its biggest presences in Atlanta, home to several historically black colleges and universities. Local leaders of the sorority, founded at Howard University in 1908, declined to share more details about the initiative.

The credit union will provide AKA members and their families with credit and checking accounts, personal loans, direct deposits and debit cards, according to a press release.

“As the first Black-owned, woman-led, sorority-based (and) 100% digital financial institution, we are poised to deliver innovative financial solutions that drive economic growth for our members, chapters, families and employees of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority,” AKA International President Danette Anthony Reed wrote in a letter to members.

Credit: Photo illustration by Richard Watkins/AJC

Credit: Photo illustration by Richard Watkins/AJC

ExploreKamala Harris’ AKA sorority sisters hoping to play a role in election

The sorority is the oldest of four major Black sororities in the country and notable members have included Toni Morrison, Wanda Sykes, Coretta Scott King, physicist Katherine Johnson and Vice President Kamala Harris.

The announcement follows a recent trend of African Americans staking a claim in banking and financial services. An estimated 17% of Black households don’t have bank accounts compared to 3% of white households, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. said in a 2020 report.

In Atlanta, rapper Killer Mike and business partners recently launched digital bank Greenwood aimed at Black and Latino consumers.

For Members Only isn’t the first credit union backed by a Greek-letter organization. Omega Psi Phi Fraternity and Phi Beta Sigman Fraternity both started credit unions in 1986. A third fraternity, Kappa Alpha Psi, closed its credit union in 2010.

Credit: Greenwood

Credit: Greenwood

About the Author

Follow Ernie Suggs on facebookFollow Ernie Suggs on twitter

Ernie Suggs is an enterprise reporter covering race and culture for the AJC since 1997. A 1990 graduate of N.C. Central University and a 2009 Harvard University Nieman Fellow, he is also the former vice president of the National Association of Black Journalists. His obsession with Prince, Spike Lee movies, Hamilton and the New York Yankees is odd.

Editors' Picks

Credit: BRAVO

Reality TV star Kim Zolciak’s Alpharetta mansion is in foreclosure17h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Grand jury report recommends perjury charges
16h ago

Credit: SPECIAL PHOTO

‘Irreparable’: 2 more DeKalb ethics board members resign
15h ago

Credit: AP

Another Norfolk Southern train derails; EPA chief vows accountability
11h ago

Credit: AP

Another Norfolk Southern train derails; EPA chief vows accountability
11h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Cobb school board extends Superintendent Ragsdale’s contract
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

American Dream For Rent: Investor homes spark neighborhood tensions
11h ago
Judge hears arguments on request to pause Atlanta training center work
21h ago
Henry County Schools changes operating hours for advanced studies academy
23h ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

Closer look: The Georgia laws examined by the Fulton grand jury in Trump probe
Read the document: Portions of final grand jury report released Thursday
18h ago
Listen to new Braves play-by-play announcer Brandon Gaudin
15h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top