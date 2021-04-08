Barrow County man arrested in death of Gainesville woman

A Barrow County man is jailed on a murder charge in the death of a 26-year-old woman whose body was found at a Gainesville apartment complex last month.
The GBI got involved after Lilian “MaryJane” Andrade’s body was discovered the morning of March 30 in the parking lot of a complex on Tate Street. An initial investigation indicated “foul play,” according to Gainesville police Chief Jay Parrish.
Authorities have not released Andrade’s cause of death.
On Wednesday, Parrish announced the arrest of Gianluca Gomez, 30, on charges of felony murder, aggravated assault and firearms possession in connection with her death. He was taken into custody last week during a search at his Bethlehem home.
Gomez was identified as a suspect following a series of “interviews, neighborhood canvasses and the analysis of intelligence and evidence,” Gainesville police said. Investigators also collected tips from members of the Gainesville community.
“I am thankful for our investigators and their coordination with the GBI,” Parrish said in a statement. “This outcome would not have been possible without their dedication to serving our community.”
In addition to the charges out of Gainesville, Gomez is facing drug charges related to his Barrow County arrest, according to police. He is being held without bond in the Barrow jail.