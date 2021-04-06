Gwinnett woman’s body discovered in crawl space of Barrow home

Deputies arrested Adam Heard in connection with the grisly discovery. He was charged with concealing the death of another, tampering with evidence, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of theft by taking and violating his probation, Sears said. Additional charges are possible pending the results of Mason’s autopsy, investigators said.

Authorities have not said if Heard and Mason knew each other. The case is being investigated by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, Gwinnett police and the GBI. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reached out to police for more information about the case.

