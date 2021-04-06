Gwinnett woman’s body discovered in crawl space of Barrow home

A man is in custody after the body of a Gwinnett County woman was discovered Tuesday morning in the crawl space of a Barrow County home, authorities said.
Investigators arrived at the house along Tanners Bridge Road near Bethlehem after receiving information related to the search for Kim Mason, who had previously been reported missing, Barrow County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Maj. Ryan Sears said in a news release.
“Upon further investigation at the scene, investigators determined there was evidence of a crime and obtained a search warrant for the residence,” he said.
During that search, authorities found Mason’s body buried in the crawl space underneath the house. It wasn’t immediately clear how she died or how long she had been missing.
Deputies arrested Adam Heard in connection with the grisly discovery. He was charged with concealing the death of another, tampering with evidence, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of theft by taking and violating his probation, Sears said. Additional charges are possible pending the results of Mason’s autopsy, investigators said.
Authorities have not said if Heard and Mason knew each other. The case is being investigated by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, Gwinnett police and the GBI. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reached out to police for more information about the case.
