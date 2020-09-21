Barr, Ivanka Trump announce $100 million in federal grants to fight human trafficking

“Aside from financial support,” Barr said, “the Justice Department will continue to use the full force of the law and our enforcement resources to investigate, prosecute and punish the people behind this criminal scourge.”

Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter and adviser, appeared with Barr at a discussion with state and federal law enforcement officials after touring the Georgia Center for Child Advocacy, a nonprofit agency.

The president, she said, “is committed to combating this crime, committed to bringing justice to the victims ― to their families ― and committed to holistic healing that is so necessary for the brave survivors.”

She also highlighted “Operation Not Forgotten,” a two-week effort that found 39 missing children in Georgia and resulted in nine arrests last month, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Monday’s discussion also featured Gov. Brian Kemp, Georgia first lady Marty Kemp and Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow, who has created a foundation that is fighting human trafficking.

The Kemps have put efforts to punish sex traffickers at the center of their agenda. In April, the governor signed a trio of related bills into law, and Marty Kemp launched a commission to help victims of the crime and crack down on offenders.

“I can promise you we will stay in the fight to end modern-day slavery,” the governor said, “with all of the folks at this table and those who are not and that are out there working away right now.”