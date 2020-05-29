Autopsies find Black COVID-19 victims’ lungs filled with blood clots

All 10 decedents had at least one underlying condition — high blood pressure, Type 2 diabetes and obesity — known to worsen the infection.

The LSU team discovered the lungs of all 10 people were full of blood clots.

"We found that the small vessels and capillaries in the lungs were obstructed by blood clots and associated hemorrhage that significantly contributed to decompensation and death in these patients," Dr. Richard Vander Heide, head of pathology at the medical school, said in a statement.

As the AP wrote: “Blood clots that can cause strokes, heart attacks and dangerous blockages in the legs and lungs are increasingly being found in COVID-19 patients, including some children. Even tiny clots that can damage tissue throughout the body have been seen in hospitalized patients and in autopsies, confounding doctors’ understanding of what was once considered mainly a respiratory infection.’

The patients being affected might be predisposed to blood clotting, Vander Heide told CNN. "There could be all kinds of genetic factors," he added.

Another study from New Orleans, also published Wednesday but in the New England Journal of Medicine, found a disproportionate number of Covid-19 hospital patients were African American. Although 31% of the usual patient population at the Ochsner Health system are Black, 77% of those treated for coronavirus were Black, the study states. And 70% of those who died were Black.

“Black patients had higher prevalences of obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and chronic kidney disease than white patients,” Dr. Eboni Price-Haywood and others at Ochsner wrote.