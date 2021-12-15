Austell police chief facing state investigation

In an email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, a GBI spokesperson confirmed Tuesday that Bob Starrett is the focus of an ongoing probe that began Nov. 29.

“The Austell Police Department asked the GBI to look into allegations of wrongdoing by Chief Bob Starrett surrounding the Austell (PD) K-9 Unit,” the brief statement said.