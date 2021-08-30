Foundation gives Austell PD police dog months after wounded K9 retires

The wound forced veterinarians at the Blue Pearl Animal Hospital in Sandy Springs to amputate Jerry Lee’s leg in May, ending his law enforcement career.

Donations poured in through the Georgia K9 Foundation, which paid more than $6,000 in Jerry Lee’s medical expenses, according to the press release.

Caption Austell Police Officer Edward Reeves and K9 Jerry Lee show a painting in honor of K9 Jerry Lee done by Smooth Fox Illustration. K9 Jerry Lee had his left leg amputated after being shot by a wanted felon. (Courtesy of Austell Police Department)

When budget constraints kept the Austell Police Department from filling Jerry Lee’s spot on the K9 force, the foundation stepped in to find a replacement.

Bane will be partnered with patrol officer Edward Reeves, the cop who spent nearly a year handling Jerry Lee.

The K9 Foundation will pay $8,000 for his training expenses and will also outfit him with a K9 Streetfighter bulletproof vest that can help regulate his body temperature. In addition, the group will pay to install an Ace K9 Heat Alarm in his police cruiser that sends out alerts and rolls down the back windows if the temperature gets too hot in the vehicle.

In all, the Georgia K9 Foundation provided the Austell Police Department with more than $28,000 in donations for the medical costs, equipment, training and the purchase of Bane.