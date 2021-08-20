Former Austell police officer indicted on child molestation charges in Cobb

Carroll officials have not released further information about whether Atkins will be indicted in their county as well.

At the time of his first arrest, Atkins had been working for the Austell Police Department for about five years and had been promoted to the rank of sergeant. He was fired from the Austell force shortly after his arrest.

Atkins started his career with the Powder Springs Police Department in 1991, according to the Georgia Peace Officers Standards and Training Council (POST). He worked there until 2002 when he joined the Douglasville Police Department. After about 12 years in Douglasville, he quit “in lieu of termination” after he was accused of using his city-issued work computer to buy illegal steroids, POST records said.

Atkins’ POST certification was put on probation for 36 months and he was required to submit to six random drug screens.

Atkins was booked into the Carroll County Jail on March 30, according to a representative for the Carroll sheriff’s office. He was held there until April 19 when he was released, once again, on $75,000 bond.