.”Those dollars will help us on an annual basis to reach our budget and we’re grateful,” said Calvin E. Booker Sr., chairman of the center’s board of trustees.

In a previous interview, Booker said the school needs about $4 million a year, once everything is streamlined.

“We do have a plan in place to make it sustainable,” he said in the interview. “We have over $12 million worth of assets in buildings and land but we are cash broke.”

Starting in March of next year, UNCF will make annual payouts from the endowment earnings that the schools can use as they wish, on anything from faculty salaries to scholarships, said Michael L. Lomax, the UNCF’s president and CEO said in a previous article in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Lomax said the aim is to eventually provide about $1 million a year in unrestricted funding to each school through that and other support from the organization.

Last year, the ITC - a consortium of several seminaries tied to various denominations - announced it was facing a financial crisis, plagued by declining enrollment and a lack of operational revenue.

It undertook corrective actions including staff reductions and pausing the master’s degree program.

Currently, there are about 60 students, down from a recent peak of 400 in the early 2000s.

The Rev. Maisha I. K. Handy, ITC’s recently named interim president, said in a previous interview the center needed about $2.5 million to regain its financial footing through the current fiscal year, which ends June 30. Handy is the first woman to lead the institution and has aggressively sought to raise funds for the center.

“ITC has always been a key component of the fabric of Atlanta,” said a spokesman for the mayor’s office said via email. He said the administration has been in touch with the center’s leadership and is exploring potential ways to help.

ITC’s footprint in Black churches and communities has been an important one. It’s graduates have gone on to lead Black churches, hold top positions in mainline Christian denominations, become chaplains and held leadership roles in nonprofits and communities.

The ITC was chartered in 1958 through the efforts of several seminaries - institutions that provide a theological education for students to prepare them as pastors and in other forms of ministry - to be that came together to form a single ecumenical cluster, according to the center’s website.

Today, the center is comprised of Gammon Theological Seminary, Charles H. Mason Theological Seminary, Phillips School of Theology, Turner School of Theology and a fellowship.

Education reporter Vanessa McCray contributed to this article.