Atlanta welcomes first-ever female Hungarian ‘Freedom Fighter’ statue

In addition to receiving a permanent home in Atlanta, the statue has other Georgia connections.

The 9-foot tall, 15-ton statue was created by Stan Mullins, an Athens-based artist and sculptor, using granite sourced from Elberton.

Mullins said the sculpture pays tribute to those who participated in the uprising, but also symbolizes the swift coming of age that the conflict forced on many Hungarian youth.

“She’s wearing an oversized soldier’s coat,” Mullins said. “Everything about her is diminutive except for her passion for freedom.”

Dunwoody resident Lajos Macsotai is among those whose lives were changed forever by the revolution.

Now 83 years old, Macsotai was just 17 when the uprising began.

He recalled taking to the streets to help tear down Soviet iconography displayed across his hometown of Tatabánya. Fearing retaliation once Communist forces regained control of Hungary, Macsotai fled to Austria and the Netherlands, before eventually making his way to the U.S.

He said the sculpture brought back memories of a difficult time, but hopes it will inspire future generations.

“It’s a painful reminder of how we had to fight for freedom,” he said.