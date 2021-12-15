ajc logo
Atlanta video of the year: Ryon Horne and Tyson Horne

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Tyson Horne and Ryon Horne share their top video picks from 2021.

News
3 hours ago

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Tyson Horne and Ryon Horne share their top video picks from 2021. Watch their highlights video and then scroll to choose from the full videos they recommend.

Their 2021 highlight reel

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Tyson Horne and Ryon Horne share their top video picks from 2021.

Super 11 2021

Credit: Ryon Horne / AJC

Meet the 2021 class of the Super 11, where the AJC shines a light on Georgia's top high school football players. (Video by Ryon Horne; photos by Tyson Horne)

Credit: Ryon Horne / AJC

De-Escalate

One year later, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution releases a documentary on one of the most intense police reform protests of summer 2020. Video by Ryon Horne

Mike Luckovich marks the 75th anniversary of Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter

Chef Mimmo Alboumeh

Chef Mimmo Alboumeh goes through the rich process of making a beautiful order of paella outside of his restaurant Botica on Peachtree Road. Video by Ryon Horne

Marietta officers embrace Jiu-Jitsu to defuse situations

Marietta Police officers embrace the art of jiu-jitsu to better prepare for encounters s in the field. (Video by Ryon Horne / Ryon.Horne@ajc.com)

Remembering the 1996 Olympics: Two icons reflect on the 25th anniversary

AJC's Steve Hummer talks with Andrew Young and Billy Payne about the 25th anniversary of Atlanta Olympics. Video by Ryon Horne and Tyson Horne

The 50th Pride parade in Atlanta

We go back in time to share rare footage of Atlanta's first Pride march from 1971. Video by Ryon Horne

Spa shooter killed a compassionate, generous woman, her sons say

The sons of Yong Ae Yue, one of the Atlanta spas shooting victims, share who their mother was to them and others. Video by Ryon Horne, photo by Hyosub Shin

Knife sharpener: Atlanta bladesmith keeps knives sharp for chefs and home cooks

