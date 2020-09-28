Atlanta rapper Lil Yachty arrested; APD says he exceeded 150 mph

Atlanta rapper Lil Yachty was arrested after authorities said he was clocked traveling more than 150 mph through downtown, Channel 2 Action News reported.
Police pulled over 23-year-old Miles McCollum, as he’s officially known, on the Downtown Connector near University Avenue last week, Channel 2 said.
McCollum, who was driving a white Ferrari, was charged with reckless driving and speeding, according to Channel 2.
The news station said the rapper crashed a red Ferrari near the same area back in June. At that time, witnesses said his speed and the wet roads caused the accident.
— Please return to AJC.com for updates.