X

Atlanta rapper Lil Yachty arrested; APD says he exceeded 150 mph

Lil Yachty was arrested after authorities said he was driving more than 150 mph
Lil Yachty was arrested after authorities said he was driving more than 150 mph

Credit: Ryan Fleisher

Credit: Ryan Fleisher

News | 9 minutes ago
By Tanni Deb, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta rapper Lil Yachty was arrested after authorities said he was clocked traveling more than 150 mph through downtown, Channel 2 Action News reported.

Police pulled over 23-year-old Miles McCollum, as he’s officially known, on the Downtown Connector near University Avenue last week, Channel 2 said.

ExploreListen to Lil Yachty’s third album, ‘Lil Boat 3,’ featuring Future, DaBaby and Drake

McCollum, who was driving a white Ferrari, was charged with reckless driving and speeding, according to Channel 2.

ExploreLil Yachty’s mom gets candid in new book, “Raising a Rapper”

The news station said the rapper crashed a red Ferrari near the same area back in June. At that time, witnesses said his speed and the wet roads caused the accident.

— Please return to AJC.com for updates.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.