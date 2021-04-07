Atlanta police: Shots fired after fleeing pickup truck tries to ram officer

Police did not say how many times the officer shot at the the truck before it drove away. It is the second time in one week an Atlanta police officer has opened fire on a fleeing vehicle.

On Friday, a shot was fired into the windshield of a Chevrolet Camaro after an officer was hit by a second vehicle, a Dodge Charger, as both tried to leave the scene of a criminal investigation. A victim had pointed out the vehicles to police after she was robbed in the area of Spring Street and Peachtree Place.

She told police a man and a woman punched her, threatened her with a gun and took her purse. The suspects were still in the area when police responded to take her report, police spokesman Steve Avery said.

While the officer hit by the Charger was not hurt, it was not known if anyone inside the car was injured by the gunfire, Avery said.

No other details about Tuesday’s shooting were released, including the names of the suspects. It was unclear if the person police detained at the scene would be charged.

