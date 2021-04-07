Atlanta police: Shots fired after fleeing pickup truck tries to ram officer

Shots were fired at a southwest Atlanta gas station Tuesday night when a suspect under investigation for armed robbery tried to ram police officers with a pickup truck, authorities said.
Atlanta police said one of their officers “discharged their firearm towards the suspect” but did not know if anyone was hit by the gunfire.
The officers were investigating at the Chevron station at the corner of Campbellton and Stanton roads after running the pickup’s tag number. The vehicle was suspected in an armed robbery, according to police.
Backup was called to the parking lot about 8 p.m.
“Upon arrival of additional backup officers, a brief foot chase ensued where officers were able to detain one suspect,” the police department said in a statement. “The other suspect jumped into a black pickup truck and drove towards the officer.”
Police did not say how many times the officer shot at the the truck before it drove away. It is the second time in one week an Atlanta police officer has opened fire on a fleeing vehicle.
On Friday, a shot was fired into the windshield of a Chevrolet Camaro after an officer was hit by a second vehicle, a Dodge Charger, as both tried to leave the scene of a criminal investigation. A victim had pointed out the vehicles to police after she was robbed in the area of Spring Street and Peachtree Place.
She told police a man and a woman punched her, threatened her with a gun and took her purse. The suspects were still in the area when police responded to take her report, police spokesman Steve Avery said.
While the officer hit by the Charger was not hurt, it was not known if anyone inside the car was injured by the gunfire, Avery said.
No other details about Tuesday’s shooting were released, including the names of the suspects. It was unclear if the person police detained at the scene would be charged.
