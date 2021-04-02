Atlanta police open fire after vehicle tries to hit officer in Midtown

Police opened fire on a vehicle after its driver tried to run over an officer investigating a robbery Friday morning in Midtown, Channel 2 Action News reported.
One officer fired shots after fearing for his partner’s life, Atlanta police told the news station. At least one bullet hit the windshield, but the car sped away, police said.
The shooting happened at the intersection of Spring and West Peachtree streets while police were taking a report from a robbery victim, Channel 2 reported. The victim showed up at police headquarters about 1:15 a.m. and took the officers back to the scene of the crime.
He pointed out two cars he believed to be involved in the robbery, believed to be a Dodge Challenger or Charger and a Chevrolet Camaro, the news station reported. One vehicle tried to drive away when an officer approached it.
The officer had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit, police told Channel 2.
Police do not know if anyone was injured by the gunfire. They have not received any reports of gunshot victims showing up at local hospitals, according to the news station.
We are working to learn more.