Atlanta police search for ATV rider in hit-and-run that killed woman

Traffic investigators were able to determine Gibson was on the back of an ATV traveling north when it collided with a Chevrolet Malibu headed south on Metropolitan Parkway. When the Chevrolet was making a left turn onto St. Johns, the operator of the ATV drove through the intersection and struck the side of the car, according to the report.

The man fled the scene, leaving Gibson and his ATV behind, the report states. In a video released Monday morning, he is shown pulling up to a gas station on an ATV. The video shows the man from behind and does not provide a good look at his face.

Friends of Gibson said she left behind a four-year-old son and was her mother’s only child. They have established a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral expenses and establish a trust for Gibson’s son.

“The passing of our beloved Niani has left an overwhelming void in our lives with a loss so deeply felt that words mere words cannot express,” Elonya Davis said on the fundraising page.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to come forward. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.