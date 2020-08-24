Zoom outage affecting virtual learning for Cobb, Marietta students

Zoom is the popular video conferencing platform that allows schools, governments and businesses to hold virtual meetings. More than 16,000 account users reported issues with the Zoom platforms, including trouble logging in, connecting to its server and using its site, according to monitoring site Downdetector.

The outages were first reported around 7:40 a.m. ET Monday. Zoom said it’s working on a fix to the problem.

“Service should be restored for some users and we’re continuing to complete the fix for any users still impacted,” Zoom said on Twitter. “We’re sorry about the disruption.”