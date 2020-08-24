Zoom outage affecting virtual learning for Cobb, Marietta students

A Zoom outage affecting people around the world also brought live, remote learning to a halt in the Cobb County and Marietta school systems.
Both school systems said the outage has prevented teachers from providing live, remote instruction for students.
Cobb County schools spokesman Eric Rauch said the system is only affecting live classroom lessons within its Cobb Teaching and Learning System platform. The rest of CTLS is “fully functional,” he said.
“Students and parents should follow directions from their teachers as the rest of their remote classrooms are made available,” Rauch said.
Marietta City Schools spokeswoman Jen Brock said some educators have been able to log in to Zoom, but some have been unable to launch the platform or begin scheduled meetings. The school system added on its Facebook page that its virtual learning program, Schoology, is working and students are to continue their work using that platform.
Zoom is the popular video conferencing platform that allows schools, governments and businesses to hold virtual meetings. More than 16,000 account users reported issues with the Zoom platforms, including trouble logging in, connecting to its server and using its site, according to monitoring site Downdetector.
The outages were first reported around 7:40 a.m. ET Monday. Zoom said it’s working on a fix to the problem.
“Service should be restored for some users and we’re continuing to complete the fix for any users still impacted,” Zoom said on Twitter. “We’re sorry about the disruption.”
Thanks for hanging in there! We are deploying a fix now. Service should be restored for some users and we’re continuing to complete the fix for any users still impacted. We're sorry about the disruption.— Zoom (@zoom_us) August 24, 2020
